Brand characters or pets are one of the most valuable items for companies. It is enough to recognize the popularity that characters like Mamá Lucha or Tigre Toño have among the audience.

In addition to being an element that dresses packaging or advertising actions in a special way, we are talking about elements that have a great ability to connect and communicate specific messages to target audiences with a direct impact on business performance.

The value of brand characters

At this point, it is important to mention that these types of assets allow commercial firms and advertisers to connect emotionally and more closely with their target audiences, improving the effectiveness of their marketing and communication actions.

At least, this is revealed in a study by the firm System1, cited by Adweek, which points out that these characters help make marketing strategies up to 37 percent more effective.

For brands like Bodega Aurrera this premise is a reality. The signature character known as Mama Fight.

The great acceptance of this character – who has just over a decade in the market – as well as his easy identification in the market, has allowed the retail brand to connect emotionally with its target audiences, a fact that has a direct impact in the business performance of the firm.

Thus, it should be noted that according to estimates provided by Statista, during 2018, the discount store Bodega Aurrerá obtained a market share of 17.3 percent of retail sales in Mexico, leaving the chain of second-hand stores second. convenience Oxxo, with a market share of 12.5 percent, and Walmart, the firm that took 12.1 percent of the retail sales segment.

From the store to FaceApp

The truth is that it is not enough to design an attractive character with good aesthetics to succeed in the market with this type of asset.

Managing these “brand pets” is crucial to make them true business allies of any brand.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning what was done by Bodega Aurrera and its character Mamá Lucha, where the brand took advantage of the recent boom that the FaceApp application took to introduce its iconic heroine to the digital conversation.

In recent days, the so-called FaceApp has again gained popularity significantly with various personalities from the entertainment world and the Internet sharing their photos to highlight how they would look if they « change their sex. » Particularly this Tuesday, with at least 86.1 thousand publications in this regard, the term ranked as one of the main trending topics on Twitter due to the number of people who shared their images or commented on it.

Considering this trend, which although to a lesser extent continues, today, from the official Facebook account of Bodega Aurrera, an image of Mamá Lucha and her « gender change » was shared after « using » the now popular app , fact that unleashed a series of comments that favored the brand on its way to generate conversation and closeness with its target audiences.

This is an interesting example of the good capitalization of a brand character, which, although it is recurring to see them in packaging and communication actions, can also be used to give brands a voice in light of the day’s trends in social networks.

What do you think? I look very handsome. ? Send me your photos! ? Posted by Bodega Aurrera on Thursday, June 18, 2020

