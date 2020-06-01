Maluma is not only a famous internationally recognized singer, but others, he is a car lover and his impressive collection proves it

If there is a singer who has become an idol in recent times, that is Maluma, one of the greatest exponents of urban music at the international level, however something that the singer has shown on his social networks is the taste he has for carsAnd the singer has a fabulous and luxurious collection of sports cars that surprises everyone.

Through his Instagram account, Maluma shared a photograph where he shows two of his favorite cars: a Ferrari 488 GTB and a Porsche 718 Boxster S.

The Ferrari 488 GTB It has a 3.9-liter 670 horsepower V8 biturbo engine. it is smaller in displacement but higher in power than its predecessor the 458. The 488 GTB was named “the 2015 supercar of the year” by the Top Gear car magazine. This supercar accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in three seconds and can reach a speed of 330 kilometers per hour.

The Ferrari 488 GTB It has a price from $ 335,000 dollars, equivalent to more than 7 million 380 thousand Mexican pesos.

With respect to Porsche Boxster Yellow from Maluma, this one features a four-cylinder boxer engine with a turbocharger, has a horsepower output of 350 horsepower directed to the rear wheels and accelerates from 0 to 100 mph in 4.9 seconds. Its price is one million 444 thousand Mexican pesos, according to the Porsche portal in Latin America.

Among other iconic cars that Maluma owns are a Jeep wrangler military green color and a sports truck Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, the latest model of the G line of the German brand, which has a 4-liter V8 biturbo engine, 585 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.5 seconds, and has a value from 3 million 613 thousand Mexican pesos, equivalent to $ 163,979.62 dollars.

According to the portal El Debate, a few months ago Maluma He was in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates and during his stay, the singer published on his social networks a series of images of his visit to an exclusive luxury car agency, which indicates that he could expand his surprising collection.

**********

It may interest you.

.