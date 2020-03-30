Maluma’s ex, Natalia Barulich, asked on her social networks to do this to her over the phone, and fans of the “pretty boy” exploded … What a barbarian!

March 30, 2020 10:46 a.m.

The former of Maluma, Natalia Barulich, asked on their social networks to do this to him by phone, and the fans of the “pretty boy” exploded … What a barbarian!

The truth is Natalie Barulich posted a photo from when she visited the Maldives, wearing a splendid deep pink swimsuit, which highlights her superior attributes.

The image, which already accumulates more than 231 thousand views and thousands of comments, was accompanied with the phrase “kiss me over the phone”.

Immediately, a wave of messages began to appear, with suggestions or compliments on her beauty.

But some suggest that message is for the Brazilian soccer star Neymarwho was a good friend of Maluma and that it has been speculated that he was responsible for the separation of the couple.

Others went to the extreme, and assure that this message is secretly addressed to “Daddy Juancho“whom he misses.

Better look at the post and draw your own conclusions … Reconciliation in sight perhaps? We’ll see, all we know is that Natalie it just looks beautiful!

.