Through their social networks, Yudy Arias he always gives positive messages to his followers; At this time, he has advised taking the lighter life, with the message: “Life is such a serious matter that it is good to laugh at it often 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝.”

View this post on Instagram I’m so glad that social media is evolving👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻… I love that people use social media to broadcast! Ufff Have you seen what a good post can cause? Eye I do not speak of too much perfection in a photo or post !!! I love what good content achieves (NO MATTER FOLLOWERS) I also don’t talk about the photo always happy😴 (how lazy 😂) I talk about if you write or upload a photo or a video HONEST THAT people manage to CONNECT with you until you get upset… better said ! Being yourself is so important that you cannot CHEAT even on the phone! 💘🌟 for more real people in REDES PLEASE 🙏🏻😍! Comment 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 A post shared by YUDY ARIAS 🧿 (@yudyarias) on Apr 29, 2020 at 6:06 am PDT

View this post on Instagram In my TIK TOK today I was inspired by @allisonholker I love her 😍 “you ROCK” 🎸 ♥ ️ A post shared by YUDY ARIAS 🧿 (@yudyarias) on Apr 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm PDT

The video with which he accompanied his writing shows the singer’s aunt Maluma dancing, while wearing a hat and an animal print swimsuit; originally the clip was posted on Tik Tok.

View this post on Instagram “Life is such a serious matter that it’s good to laugh at it often” 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 TIK – TOK yudylawazza @prettylittlething A post shared by YUDY ARIAS 🧿 (@yudyarias) on May 2, 2020 at 6:41 pm PDT

For Yudy fans it is not surprising the spectacular and toned body that she looks at 39, since she is a recognized yoga instructor in countries like Colombia, the United States and Mexico. She constantly posts on her account Instagram photographs that show her in complicated poses and sensual outfits.

View this post on Instagram Feeling BLESSED 🖤💜 (from home I send you a very good vibe … around here I am preparing something for you … I know that some will not forgive mini bikini! But no way … sorry but I DON’T FEEL IT 🤣 (by the way the bikini is the new collection of @ miraculouswear 👙) A post shared by YUDY ARIAS 🧿 (@yudyarias) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:25 am PDT

View this post on Instagram NOTHING THAT DOES NOT SOLVE THE “I-GA” 🖤🖤🖤 A post shared by YUDY ARIAS 🧿 (@yudyarias) on Mar 2, 2020 at 8:57 am PST

