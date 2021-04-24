Maluma took his “Rumba” to Orlando and enjoyed it at Disney and Universal Studios



Maluma conquered the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo’s beloved ship.

Photo: Matt Stroshane / Disney

Maluma is part of the resistance, that’s why he visited the Walt Disney World Resort, to become one of the new pilots of the “Millennium Falcon”, (The Millennium Falcon), of the saga of the “Star Wars” films. The one that Han Sol (Harrison Ford) piloted with Chewbacca and that in “The Force Awakens” is driven by Rey.

The Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma became one of the new pilots of the Millennium Falcon. / Photo by Matt Stroshane. / Disney

There the Colombian became a child and enjoyed this magical world that captivates young and old. The singer enjoyed a few days of fun before presenting his new song “Rumba”, a theme that seeks to become another of his musical successes, thus leading him to reach the fury of the masses who obtained his songs “Hawaii” and “Felices los 4”.

But Maluma not only played in Disney. The young performer and new friend of Kim Kardashian He also toured Universal Orlando Resort. Everything seems to indicate that he is enjoying himself now that he can and has time, before locking himself in to prepare his concert at the Amway Center. That is why he will return to Orlando until October 8, at least for work. It should be remembered that this event is part of his world tour, in which he promotes the album “Papi Juancho”.

Latin superstar Maluma spends an epic day with friends at Universal Orlando Resort. / Courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Before this walk through the parks, the Colombian gave a lot to talk about for having partied with Kim Kardashian, who is about to be a single woman, since at any time she will put her signature on the divorce papers. They did not come to the party as a couple, at least that is what is said. It is said that they met there by pure chance.

Kim and Maluma coincided at the opening party of the new hotel of the singer Pharrell Williams and together they posed for several photographs that ended up on social networks, some of them shared by Kim Kardashian herself. Obviously seeing them so happy and together triggered the rumors. Many, including us, think that some kind of romance might have started between them. And the thing is that “Papi Juancho” is also single, because since he ended his romance with Natalia Barulich at the end of 2019 has not managed to resume her love life.

But Maluma Baby knows that Kim is not yet a single woman, perhaps that is why she was seen with another woman. They say that her name is Susana, and it seems that they have been dating for a while and have even shown affection in public, from kisses to walking hand in hand. So now no one knows what happened to Kim.

But while all this rumor takes shape or falls apart, the truth is that Maluma is enjoying his passage through the most famous parks in the world.

