It is undeniable that there is chemistry between Belinda and Maluma, even a few years ago they were romantically linked to them, but now again rumors reappear after the romantic live they have starred in.

In the midst of the anguish of the world a hope arises, love, the same that celebrities remind us with the moments they shared from home.

Maluma and Belinda were connected from Instagram and the conversation was full of flirts, compliments and good words, with everything and love declaration.

The statement came through a song, yes even serenade, with deep lyrics that showed strong feelings.

Today I want you, today I want you. I want in your open arms to find my way and that you feel woman only with me, sang the Pretty Boy.

At the end of his performance he concluded with “you remember”, with a gesture that said many things.

That did not stop there, because in Felices’ interpreter the 4 did not stop calling her “little mouse”; and played with the famous “hang you”.

