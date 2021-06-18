Maluma surprised with the launch of iconic glasses



Maluma.

Photo: . for Global Citizen. / .

TO Maluma It is not enough for him to be a singer, model and collaborator of clothing brands, because now he showed his gifts as a designer and you already have a new fashion accessory on the market.

The Colombian, teamed up with the Quay Australia brand to create a fun and trendy collection of unisex sunglasses, inspired by his latest studio album, “Papi Juancho” and the colorful Miami scene.

“Now we do have glasses for the summer,” he shared on his Instagram profile about the launch.

The So Much Sun x Maluma collection includes 20 unique pieces for both men and women and it is worth mentioning that in this package nobody is left out, because people who have a vision problem will also be able to access optical lenses.

The line features a spectrum of fun styles with bold cobalt blue lenses, rainbow frames, and summer staples like classic gradient aviator shapes, badges, and a retro twist with rounded shape styles.

About prices, according to the brand’s site these They range from $ 55 for the standard sunglasses to $ 95 for the ophthalmic lens version.

In this way, Maluma fulfills one more of its objectives, since for some time it has sought to enter the accessories market.

The star is no stranger to the field of fashion, as last year he joined the Balmain brand, designing a clothing collection with the famous Olivier Rousteing, creative director of the brand.