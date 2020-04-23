The host of Al Rojo Vivo remains in preventive quarantine for being a high-risk patient for Covid-19, due to his pulmonary medical history

On the Instagram of Maria Celeste Arrarás The photograph of a bouquet of red roses appeared. The famous driver of Red Hot received a detail from the famous Colombian singer, Maluma.

“️ ️Surprise Al Rojo Vivo‼ ️ Thank you @maluma for the affection at a distance“, Wrote the star of Telemundo along with this beautiful detail from the interpreter of” Felices los Cuatro “.

Maluma seems to have a special fondness for the Al Rojo Vivo star who has been in preventive quarantine for several weeks. At the moment the real reason why the singer has had this gesture with Arrarás is unknown, but she has been delighted. About Maluma it is known that today he will release his new song titled “Amor de Mi Vida”, through YouTube where he will be conducting a live chat with his fans.

María Celeste, on her own, continues to work and even this week a home studio has been created from which she transmits in connection with Myrka Dellanos, who also shares part of the program’s news information from the studio.

Through Instagram, the driver explained the reason for her quarantine:

“Starting tomorrow Monday I will have a “home studio” from where I will broadcast Al Rojo Vivo. Many wonder why I continue to broadcast the program from home and the answer is simple: I am asthmatic and have a history of pneumonia. Therefore I am a high risk patient if I get Covid-19 ″.

