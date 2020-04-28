“I’m sick of always hearing the same thing; people talking about diamonds, and parties and Ferraris. There are more important things like the love we feel for each other,” said the Colombian singer.

Maluma a few days ago He presented his new single ‘ADMV’ -acronym for the expression ‘love of my life’- with which he has managed to surprise all his fans by betting on a sound and a theme far removed from the urban genre that has made him a world star .

The idea for this song began to develop in January, after he could not fly from Jamaica, where he was working on his next album, to Las Vegas to attend the Grammy gala nominated for the first time as Best Latin Artist and took in immense disappointment.

“I got in a kayak and started rowing until I was in the middle of the ocean and then I started to think about my priorities”, has explained in statements to Billboard.

“I realized that I was investing too much energy and too much time in my career and I was forgetting myself, my essence and the truly important things in life, like family or finding true love.”

The conclusion he came to was that, although he is the first to post photos of his cars or his privileged lifestyle on social networks, he also wanted to show another more real facet of his.

“I’m sick of always hearing the same thing; people talking about diamonds, and parties and Ferraris. There are more important things like the love we have for each other“He regretted.

That is, on the other hand, the great pending subject that remains for the Colombian singer and that will have to wait for the period of isolation to end: “I believe in true love, I have not yet found it, but I want to grow old with my partner.”

Unusual: Paparazzi captures Kourtney Kardashian, privately, swimming with her children

In an orange dress Myrka Dellanos exposes the beauty of her legs on Telemundo

Lauren Goodger came out without a bra and the paparazzi caught everything her dress couldn’t cover

Sofía Vergara put on a light blue thong bikini and modeled it all on her back

.