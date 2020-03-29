The Colombian singer kissed his “Companion” on the cheek during the quarantine and showed it to his followers

While the entire world including celebrities spend their quarantine at home, many are the ones who invent things to entertain themselves and all their followers as well. How Malumawho is in Medellin, Colombia spending the days of confinement together with his family and a “Friend” new.

“Well my people … I think this quarantine has only been very difficult and today, this Sunday, something so strong took hold of me … I had to call a friend to avoid spending a Sunday alone. Shall I introduce them to you?… Yes? ”said the Colombian singer.

Then he called “Mamacita” to “Little friend” and kissed her on the cheek. All the followers began to inquire. Many say it is a XXX doll, others that it is a robot, but everything indicates that it is a sculpture of a woman who has Maluma near his pool.

Here we leave them for you to also think about what this image of a woman that accompanies Maluma in their quarantine days.

We recommend you

.