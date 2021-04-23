Maluma premieres a new song and girlfriend Bye, bye Kim Kardashian, come on Susana Gómez!



Nothing about Kim Kardashian. Everything indicates that Maluma has a new girlfriend and also premiered his recent song “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)”.

Some days ago Maluma coincided at the opening party of the singer’s new hotel Pharrell on Miami with the very Kim kardashian and the two posed for several photographs that ended up on social networks, some of them shared by the celebrity herself. However, everything indicates that between these celebrities there is no love, because Maluma He let himself be seen comfortable with another woman while he released a new song called “Rumba (Pure Gold Anthem)“

In view of that Kim just filed for divorce from Kanye west, the father of his four children, many thought he might have decided to turn the page by starting a romance with the attractive Colombian Maluma after that party in Miami, whose sentimental state has been surrounded by a great mystery since he ended his courtship with Natalia Barulich at the end of 2019.

However, the singer has now been surprised by the paparazzi walking through the streets of the same city very well accompanied by another woman. It is about a young woman called Susana Gomez, architect and with whom he has been seen on several occasions since last summer and, although at the moment there has been no official confirmation of their alleged relationship, both have shown public affection such as exchanging kisses and walking hand in hand care that someone could see or photograph them.

On the other, today it is celebrated and1st World Earth Day and precisely the singer offered an interview to the People magazine of your new theme song, which was written precisely in honor of the Earth. The topic “Rumba (Pure Gold Anthem)” and used the sounds of the sun in it. The frequencies of the sun were recorded and are present in the song of the singer of urban music, which paid this little tribute to the Mother Earth.

With it, it seeks to generate awareness so that they take care of the planet and we can restore our habitat. For this he worked hand in hand with a scientist Bill Nye “The Science Guy”, who helped him at all times with the recordings of the frequencies. “For me they (the solar waves) had a particular sound and they told me if I wanted to use it for this campaign. Obviously it was very exciting for me to literally have a song with the sun … I am a person who believes so much in energies and I am a person who believes so much in the Universe and I think that recharges me and I think that the song energetically is going to be very great too “, assured the reggaeton to the magazine People in spanish.

