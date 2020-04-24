Colombian singer Maluma, launched his new song “ADMV” (Love of my life), a work in which he leaned towards the pop genre and left urban rhythms a little aside, in addition, together with the premiere, public the respective music video.

“It already came out, we are going through difficult times, but I hope that with this song they can feel close to those who are far away,” wrote the 26-year-old artist in the description of a preview of the music clip, with which he announced the release of the single.

Lyrically, the song revolves around a romance that is lived in the distance and it is a remembrance of the interpreter, about his partner during the distance, however, the music clip tells more about the story of a couple who reaches old age, finally the woman dies and he sings to him in fear of missing her.

“You have not left my life, my life, but I already miss you, who would say it, we are going for a year just thinking about losing you, thousandths become hours, with you I am going to death and much more when we are alone, “says the song in one of its verses.

The music video, which in a few hours it managed to exceed one million visits on the YouTube video platformHe was soon praised by followers of the famous 26-year-old.

“I swear I cried a lot”, “The lyrics are very good”, “I admire the incredible work he did with this song”, “What a beautiful song, lyrics and interpretation”, “My tears came out, what a beautiful song”, they wrote some Internet users between comments, on the audiovisual.

NR

