The singer Maluma spear “What Chimba“A whole new challenge to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He artist Colombian released his new single to his fans last Wednesday through a video on the YouTube platform as well as on Instagram live.

The singer reiterated with “What Chimba“the importance of staying home so he invites his followers to follow the recommendations during the crisis sanitary.

The new theme stands out for being a Colombian guaracha electronic produced by Victor Cárdenas, inspired by dance floors.

It is worth mentioning that for some time it began to circulate in Colombian discos and by popular request Maluma He decided to launch it, notes a statement sent by the same artist.

The direction and production of this material was carried out by Maluma, along with Tes Pimienta creative director and photographer Tes (Cesar Pimienta) who shows the singer touring different clles of Prague and Munich while interpreting the song.

Among other details, this subject was recorded with a cell phone between February and early March, in the middle of Maluma’s tour of Europe, which was interrupted by the virus.

Also, the singer He is very committed to his foundation “The Art of Dreams”.

On his return home the artist collaborates with the population of Antioquia, Colombia with deliveries of pantries to overcome the crisis due to the COVID-19They have also delivered medical equipment, masks, gloves and disposable uniforms to various hospitals in the region.

So the pop singer through his organization calls on the population to stay safe in their homes through the challenge “What chimba stay home”, with this he seeks to make the confinement.

It should be mentioned that this will not be the only material from the artist, since he and his foundation will share some others through their networks with the hashtag #What Chimba Stay At Home.

While for all the curious of the strange term given by the singer “Chimba“is a word with various meanings and may refer to a person who likes to listen cumbia villera and that she dresses in a messy way; And it can also mean, depending on the context, that something is good or bad.

