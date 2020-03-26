Maluma joins Tiktok and shares a very daring video | Instagram

Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma fell into the addiction of Tiktok in this quarantine so he decided open your own account premiering it with a video quite promising that has driven all her followers crazy.

The singer as a result of his great boredom by quarantine due to coronavirus decided to join to the thousands of artists who make videos.

In your official account Instagram He also shared his first video and with only 6 hours of its publication he has more than 2 million likes and endless comments where their fans show their excitement when being in the application.

It may interest you: Maluma seeks company for the quarantine in daring underwear

And caiii in the TIK TOK (PapiJuancho) #QueChimba is to stay at home and be aware of helping the planet, “Maluma wrote in the publication.

In his Tiktok account, he has almost 19 thousand reproductions and more of 34 thousand followers which will undoubtedly increase more and more.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the video with which he debuted, the Colombian can be seen making a daring dance to the rhythm of one of his songs while showing off his toned abdomen.

Together with him a man appears, who dances by his side and, as expected, many have already started asking his name and surname to have him on the radar.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In recent days, Maluma has been very active on their social networks since it is in isolation due to the pandemic so you have enough free time to delight your millions of followers.

In this way everyone expects the interpreter of The beach Stay active on your new account so we can continue to appreciate it in every video you share.

You can also read: Ricky Martin, Maluma and their alleged prohibited video

Recently shared with everyone that he should postpone the “11:11 World Tour”, His world tour until new notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, something that saddened everyone because it was something they expected.

.