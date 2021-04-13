Maluma is the first Latin artist to design a collection for Balmain



Maluma.

Photo: Mezcalent / Mezcalent

Maluma wanted to go further and tried his luck in the fashion industry, because has just launched a limited edition clothing line in collaboration with Balmain, the Parisian haute couture house.

‘Balmain X Maluma’, is the name of the collection that the Colombian devised and that made him the first Latin artist and the second in the world to make an edition with that exclusive signature.

“Today I am excited to share my collaboration with Balmain. It was a beautiful experience designing a limited edition collection called Balmain X Maluma, ”the 27-year-old artist shared on his Instagram account.

The firm opened the doors to the singer to collaborate in the design of 10 garments with Caribbean and fresh style, incorporating to the pieces references of The 1990s, specifically the Miami lifestyle.

In addition, he merged his aesthetic taste with that of the French designer and creative director. Olivier rousteing.

The limited collection is now available on the official site and stores of the firm with prices ranging from $ 495 to $ 2,550.

The brand rarely works so closely with a celebrity. His first creative collaboration was with Beyoncé, and the second is with the Colombian singer, being a great launch for both parties.

Keep reading: Amanda Gorman is the first poet to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine