Maluma presents the lucky girl with whom he spends the quarantine | Instagram

The famous Colombian singer and author Maluma caused a stir in networks when present to the lucky who is the quarantine withWell, a few days ago he had made a bold request to spend his days with someone.

It was through a video that he published in his official account of Instagram that the singer made known to his company in these long days of isolation due to the coronavirus.

Now I do present my company for this quarantine, beautiful thingyyyyy “, wrote Maluma in his publication.

In the end it turned out that everything is just a simple joke since the alleged partner’s company is a manikin.

The publication within a day of its publication has almost 4 million views and more of 15 thousand likes from his followers.

You want to be that doll! You are stronger than the contagion of coronavirus Juan! “, Was one of the comments.

This post will definitely made more than one laugh with how funny it turned out to be and was flattered for keeping a good humor in these difficult days.

Recently changed her look and once again he fell in love with his millions of followers and showed himself with his neatly beard and hair almost shaved by way of celebration for having overcome the 50 million followers on his official Instagram account.

Something new for the singer is the use of tik tik well a few days ago finally decided to open an account, where she has uploaded singing videos, photos with her dogs and, like many young people, fun performances.

So far canceled his concerts She was slated this month in Milan and Greece, and due to the spread of the covid-19 virus around the world, her upcoming concerts in the coming months are also likely to be affected.

