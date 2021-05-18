Maluma feat Blessd! – Music News

Maluma released a new single in collaboration with Blessd and real, REAL, you’re going to love it! The song is called Impossible, and it is in fact the remix of this new version. We tell you all the details of this new song here in Music News!

This remix was released on May 12, the song is called Impossible Remix and this time Blessd decided to work with Maluma and what a song that has come out! A rhythm that you just can’t stop dancing, wherever you are. And let’s be honest, these types of rhythms are the ones we need the most in this pandemic where we cannot go out as much as we would like.

The impressive thing about this song is that its official video clip not only fills you with excitement and ecstasy when you see this pair of talented artists, but also the official video clip of Maluma and Blessd today, that is, only 6 days of its premiere, the song has almost 3 million views! A figure that is very typical of artists as talented and professional as them.

The song, something daring, something like, let’s kill curiosity no matter what happens, no matter what we do, no matter what. Mmmm, for a party is fine, but friends, remember that there is just karma! For a lot of temptation, friends, that is, yes, dance to this song, because it really is very good, but remember not to chapulinear with your circle of friends because then the stories on tiktok are epic.

Returning to the remix that Maluma and Blessd released, what a great fusion, this duo really broke it on “Imposible”

What is your favorite part of the song !? Check out the official video clip of Imposible, here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8jB560M4OU