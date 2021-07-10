Maluma explodes against Emiliano Martínez after Argentina vs Colombia

The performance of Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez in the penalty shootout of the 2021 Copa América semifinals, against the Colombian National Team, continues to give something to talk about and now it was Maluma who sent a message to the goalkeeper of the Argentina National Team.

Through his Instagram account, Maluma, a Colombian reggaeton player, assured that the attitude of “Draw” Martínez is unsportsmanlike and even sexist, so it should not be allowed by Conmebol.

As if this were not enough, Maluma also demanded a sanction for the goalkeeper of the Argentina National Team, seeking that these events are not repeated in a soccer match.

“What this boy has done is a lack of respect towards soccer and my Colombian people. It does not comply with fair play and sports and sexist behaviors. I hope it is sanctioned and that this does not happen again @Conmebol ”

Emiliano Martínez spoke to several Colombian players before they took their penalties with phrases such as “you’re nervous”, “be careful that I eat you” and “you’re a cagón”, in addition to celebrating quite expressively after stopping one of the penalties.

