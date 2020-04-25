Maluma dreams of the love of his life, launches a new ballad | INSTAGRAM

Maluma exposes his most romantic side in a new ballad that he says came from his heart and that he hopes will lead others to distribute “a lot of love”, because that is what humanity needs right now.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The Colombian regaettonero released on Thursday afternoon “ADMV”, acronym for “love of my life”, with an emotional video that portrays him in old age, still in love.

Part of the lyrics says: “When our memory fails and only the photographs remain, let me forget everything except that you are mine. When the years weigh on us and our legs don’t walk, our eyes close and our skin doesn’t stretch anymore. When the only thing that weighs, is what we did in life, and although none of this happens, you are the love of my life. ”

You may also be interested: Jonas Brothers upload their concert to Amazon Prime Video

“I also dream of that love of my life, I also dream of having a family as a priority and someday live something like that,” said Maluma, currently single, in an interview with The Associated Press from his quarantine in Medellín.

He said he wrote the song in January in Jamaica after recording his next album there, whose release was delayed due to the pandemic. He was scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to attend the Grammy Awards ceremony, where he was first nominated, but his plans were thwarted.

Read also: Video Rihanna taking off her lingerie, leaves little to the imagination

“I couldn’t and it gave me a lot of sadness, a lot of anger, but I tried to turn all that feeling into something positive and I started doing this song, ‘Love of my life.’ I went away in a kayak in the middle of the ocean and started writing it, ”he said. “It was something that came from my heart and that now that we are experiencing so many difficult things, I think it is a special message to distribute throughout the world. That people can dedicate this song because that is what we need the most in humanity, a lot of love ”.

Maluma co-wrote “ADMV” with Edgar Barrera, Vicente Barco and Miky La Sensa and produced it with Barrera. The song evokes the feeling of the performer in songs like “Flight into oblivion” (from his album “Pretty Boy Dirty Boy”) and “Marinero” (from “F.A.M.E.”).

The video was recorded in Miami under the direction of Nuno Gómez. The original idea was to do it in Greece during the “Maluma World Tour”, but the tour was canceled due to the coronavirus.

“It was interesting,” Maluma said of the experience of representing himself as an elder, a process that involved undergoing five hours of makeup and enduring the Florida heat under his cloaks. “The truth was something difficult … but at the end of the day it was worth it. Nuno Gómez, who was once again my ally in this project, took her out of the stadium. I think we achieved the objective, which was to touch the fiber, touch the heart, and give this very special message ”.

Maluma had an exciting week not only for this new release. Last Saturday he participated in the Global Citizen special “One World: Together At Home”, along with luminaries such as Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones.

The Colombian artist, who performed his uplifting 2014 track “Carnaval,” was the only one to sing in Spanish at the two-hour concert broadcast on television.

“Singing in Spanish felt like representing all my culture, representing my country, it is very beautiful,” said Maluma. “And also being able to contribute that grain of sand with art, being able to bring love to the whole world through music … It was a very special moment, really.”

Currently at home with his mom, his sister and his best friend, he keeps busy making music and enjoying “going back to basics”, like cooking and washing dishes, things that he no longer usually does as an international star.

“Here things in Colombia are difficult because only one person per family can go out to buy the market and there is only one day a week that one can go out, so the confinement does.

.