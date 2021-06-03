Maluma does not forget Kim Kardashian and has sent her a gift so that she always has him in mind

“Thank you very much Maluma for sending this,” says Kim Kardashian in a video that he uploaded to his Instagram stories. The celebrity’s reaction is because the Colombian sent her a gift, which she couldn’t let go of like that. Among the gifts you can see the album “7DJ”. The Crosley brand also appears among the gifts, as he sent him nothing more and nothing less than a luxurious record player, along with a case of Michelob Pre ​​Gold Puro Oro beer.

The important thing about this information is that Kim is a star in the entertainment world who is used to receiving endless attention, but has decided not only to accept Maluma’s detail, but also to make a public recognition of the detail. Thus proving that their friendship goes beyond what anyone might think.

Since the singer entered the world of music and became a world-famous celebrity, there have been no shortage of rumors about his love life. The musical collaborations that he has made have led him to be linked to singers like Shakira and Jennifer López, with whom he has not only starred in two songs and two music videos, but also in a movie, a romantic comedy called “Marry Me”, a film that is It will premiere in 2022.

If next year the presentations of the films have a red carpet again, many will be waiting for who Maluma will arrive with for this event. Will it come from the hand of Kim Kardashian, or by then both have already established other more solid romantic relationships.

