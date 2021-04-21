Maluma denies rumors of romance with Kim Kardashian

Maluma goes shopping with his girlfriend Susana Gomez in Miami canceling all kinds of illusions of a possible love affair with Kim Kardashian.

Last Friday, the Colombian singer and the coveted new Hollywood bachelorette coincided at the opening of the Hotel “The Goodtime” in Miami and were photographed alone, having a funniest conversation that drew several smiles from both showing great chemistry.

See here all the photos from that night: Is Maluma trying to seduce Kim Kardashian with her smile?

The photos and video deluded all Maluma fans who did not know that the singer was already in a relationship with the Colombian architect, Susana Gomez, who, unlike him, prefers to keep a low profile.

In a set of white shirt and pants, with orange and green embroidery and matching tennis shoes, Maluma took her Doberman dog for a walk through Bal Harbor accompanied by Susana who opted for a more discreet look of black shorts and white top with Dior bag .

After taking a few laps, which included a technical stop for the dog to pee, the lovers entered some stores but did not make any purchases.

Although they were not as affectionate as on other occasions where we could see them holding hands or kissing, the exit was enough for the 27-year-old singer to silence all kinds of rumors.

