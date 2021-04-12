Maluma creates a fashion collection for the exclusive Parisian house Balmain – El Sol de México

Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma became the first Latin artist on Monday, and the second in the world, to announce that he designed a limited edition clothing line in collaboration with the Parisian haute couture house Balmain.

With “Maluma X Balmain”, the 27-year-old artist follows the American star Beyoncé, who in 2018 launched her collection with the exclusive Parisian house and inspired by the designs of her presentations at the iconic Coachella festival.

In the case of Maluma, his collection is inspired by the Miami of the 90s and fuses the aesthetics of the Colombian with that of Balmain’s creative director, French designer Olivier Rousteing, the musician and the fashion house reported on Monday.

The 10-piece collection is already available on the Balmain website and can also be purchased from Thursday in the stores of the fashion house and in its spaces in the luxury stores Saks Fifth Avenue until the end of June. .

Prices for the collection range from $ 495 for a T-shirt to $ 2,550, which is the value of a bomber-style sports jacket.

In addition, “Maluma X Balmain” includes a pair of black rubber shoes with gold for $ 1,150, a set of shorts and shirt for $ 950 and 1,095, respectively, per piece, and a black “blazer” with white stripes for $ 2,295.

The announcement consolidates the relationship that has been forged between luxury and sports brands and artists of the urban genre in Spanish, which began with the sponsorship of concerts and continued with the sponsorship of clothing and shoes.

Both J Balvin and Bad Bunny have released their own sports shoe models in recent months.

The first took his “heritage” tennis shoes, within Nike’s Air Jordan model, and the Puerto Rican artist first collaborated with Crocs and two weeks ago launched a model with Adidas.

In addition to this initiative with Balmain, Maluma also announced an international tour, which will begin in Sacramento in September, and this Thursday he will perform at the Latin American Music Awards, for which he has four nominations.