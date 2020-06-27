Maluma could go to prison, receives strong demand | Instagram

Colombian singer Maluma is in the eye of the hurricane having received a great demand from an entrepreneur, so I could go to jail, This because he refused to act at his wedding.

This is how Maluma faces a lawsuit for breach of contractAs a British businessman had hired him to sing at his wedding, he received an advance but apparently did not appear at the event.

Richard Caring, owner of several nightclubs and restaurants In London, he had hired the Colombian singer for his wedding for a price of $ 500 thousand dollars, which would be a wedding gift for his future wife, who is a fan of him.

But shortly before the date of the event, Maluma’s team contacted the businessman to demand payment of a million dollars, which is double what had been agreed.

The wedding was planned to take place in the Dominican Republic on November 7, 2019, but it was postponed for this year in Rome, Italy.

Richard assures that as soon as he communicated the change of plans to the Maluma team they did not want the deal, which included $ 500 thousand dollars, a private flight for the singer, a stay in a luxury hotel and 37 airline tickets for the musician’s equipment.

He also assured that they told him that they would not allow him to act in the ceremony unless he paid one million dollarsAs expected, Caring did not accept their treatment and requested a refund of their advance.

However this it was never returned and now he seeks to recover his money, plus compensation through legal channels.

It is worth mentioning that so far Maluma has not mentioned anything about it, but his legal representatives did not want to comment because it was legal issues.

Maybe showing up at that event was a completely serious mistake Maluma, because now he will have to pay the consequences and could even fall into prison.