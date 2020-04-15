Maluma completely in love with Thalia, wants to conquer her at all costs | Instagram

Colombian singer Maluma confessed in an interview that he has been in love from the Mexican singer Thalia, making it her platonic love and he wants to make her fall in love at all costs.

It could be said that he is the love of Maluma’s life, since he is in love with her beauty since I was just a childNo doubt no one could imagine that he lived in love with the Mexican actress for so many years.

It was in a interview for a famous medium that the singer revealed that he is completely in love and shot by her.

As he reported, grew up watching soap operas that they had as protagonist the beautiful Thalía and since then, he was struck by the innocence of his character in “María la del barrio”.

Well I did have a little crush. Thalía was a bomb in Maria the neighborhood, dad. It was my platonic love ”, revealed Maluma.

This statement exploded the social networks of both artists, as it was something really unexpected.

For Maluma’s luck, he managed to collaborate with her in the 2016 when they performed the song together “Since that night“, which has exceeded almost 200 million views on the YouTube platform.

Maluma also noted that when he collaborated musically with her, did not reveal that detail to avoid some Awkward situation, as it is known, the artist is currently married and has two children.

That great musical hit was presented for a single occasion Live during the awards of “Ours“the same year and caused quite a stir as they were both pretty close together and even he gave her a tremendous kiss during the presentation.

This is how the Colombian singer managed to fulfill his big dream who had accompanied him since he was little, and not only met her but also participated in a great musical success.

