Maluma applied for a special permit in Colombia to travel to Miami and continue working with your projects and apparently that was not all, because almost right on arrival the singer made a party with Mariachi.

It should be noted that on several occasions the interpreter of Felices los 4 has said that loves mariachi music and he is a great admirer of Vicente Fernández.

It was through his official Instagram account that Maluma shared that he made a party with Mariachi México Internacional, while he shared in his stories some videos where he apparently confirms a project with them.

However did not give details, because it is not known if it will be a video for social networks or a ranchera song.

This would be something completely different for the artist, it is a gender with whom he has never worked, so we are full of intrigue of what could happen.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, the parcero has been more active than ever on his social networks, sharing his day to day and it is something that his followers thank him for.

F #% € £ CORONAVIRUS I WANT TO GO BACK ON TOUR NOW / I WANT TO GO BACK TO THE SCENARIOS NOW « , he wrote in one of his publications.

The photograph that was published earlier this month, until today has almost 2 million likes and thousands of comments from his followers who miss seeing him on stage.

Casiiiii !!! Hahaha « , » FASCINAS ME. CRAZY ME. « , » I love you, IS IT THAT DIFFICULT? « , » Let’s go to that « , » dioooooooooos « , » I become a monkey « , » my birthday present « , were some of the comments.

There is no doubt that it is strange to see him at concerts, festivals and presentations, but unfortunately it is likely that this could happen until next yearBecause the situation regarding the virus is still very complicated.