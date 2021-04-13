Maluma becomes a designer?

There is no doubt that time runs but dreams never stop, what you should know is that it is never too late to make your dreams possible and make them come true, a clear example of this is Maluma, since now he is not only a wonderful talented singer, but is also a clothing designer. You want to know more? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Maluma, that legendary name that will never go out of style because he surprises us more and more with his music, but the point is that we already knew something about his dreams. Maluma for those who did not know, his biggest dream initially was to be a footballer, but he did not know that fate would bring him a life full of fame, slightly different. Now Maluma surprises us with the news that he has become a clothing designer this time for Balmain.

Actually in an interview he confessed that this dream was born from his recent album “Papi Juancho”, so officially on Monday April 12, the Colombian composer, singer-songwriter, musician and model Maluma, became a designer of a line of clothing that is exclusive precisely because it is limited edition, all this was made in collaboration with the French haute couture house, specifically Paris, we mean nothing more and nothing less than Balmain. So or more exclusive our precious Maluma?

What will we be seeing next? We do not know, but surely your clothes will have many buyers, we have no doubt about that. That we will surely find similar styles in the market, we have no doubt, but remember, No to piracy!

Congratulations to our talented Colombian singer, who is a clear example that dreams can be achieved, you have to fight hard for them and never let go, PERSEVERANCE!