Maluma and Kim Kardashian together and smiling, the couple was partying in Miami

Maluma and Kim Kardashian they spent the night together partying in Miami. It is not yet known if the famous couple agreed to enjoy a night out or if they happened to meet in the same place. At the moment the only thing they have are photos and videos in which they can be seen together, having a good time.

This type of encounter in the light of the public and anyone’s camera makes many possibilities or rumors arise. Now the most obvious or obvious is that they say they could be dating, as boyfriends, getting to know each other. It must be remembered that she will soon be a single woman without commitment, since she will soon sign her divorce with Kanye West, while Maluma has been alone for a while.

But this is not the first time that Maluma and Kim Kardashian have been caught partying, no. Last year they were also seen together and about that meeting the Colombian spoke in “El Hormiguero”.

“I don’t know what she had, I don’t know what had been done, and well, we started talking there, and she said a couple of things, a couple of jokes and she made me laugh a lot, I was laughing, and she said not to do it. laugh, but I didn’t understand why, “said Maluma, who even said that she asked him to please not make her laugh anymore because she had made her face, and he still didn’t understand her reasons.

This new meeting was different, Kim did not stop smiling when he was face to face with the singer. Both have shared photos of their meeting on their Instagram stories. So it’s no secret that they were partying at a nightclub.

Could it be that Maluma has conquered Kim’s heart, now that she is back in the singles market? But Kylie Jenner was also at that party, they say.

