The French artist of Malian origin, Aya Nakamura, and the Colombian singer Maluma, joined their voices to bring to life the remix of « Djadja », a musical proposal that fuses the cultures of Africa, Europe and America.

The original Afropop song, which is part of Nakamura’s self-titled album and certified quadruple platinum, has had more than 570 million views on YouTube and 400 million views on digital platforms with its original version.

The song « Djadja » is Platinum single across Europe, making Nakamura the first female French artist to hit the top of the Dutch charts since Edith Piaf in 1961.

Similarly, in November 2018, Nakamura became the first female artist to have seven songs from an album in the French Top 10 simultaneously.

The new version of Nakamura’s hit already has nearly 200,000 views on YouTube, the platform on which the singer has more than 1.5 billion views.

Maluma, winner of a Latin Grammy, shared on his social networks the emotion of collaborating with the artist born in Mali.

On May 28 the artist had already announced that he would participate in the remix of the song through a particular video in which he is seen in the bathroom and which received hundreds of comments from his followers on Instagram that noted that the singer did not He washed his hands as he left.

The Colombian joined Nakaruma with a catchy Spanish lyrics with which he adapted to his style the original song that had already made artists such as Madonna, Sam Smith and Anitta dance.

Nakaruma was included in 2019 in the Forbes ’30 Under 30 ‘, got a BET Awards nomination in the category of’ Best International Act ‘and was recognized that same year in the R&B category of the’ Music Moves Europe Talent Awards’.