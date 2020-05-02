“data-reactid =” 24 “> So it is not surprising that the pop star wore a permanent and radiant smile during her interview yesterday on the show ‘El Hormiguero’, at least while offering certain details about her gestation process , relatively “easy” in his own words, and especially when finally revealing the sex of the expected creature.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” It is being very easy and beautiful, comfortable. I have been sleepless from the beginning, yes. But regardless of the fact that pregnancy has difficult moments, when it is difficult for you to move and you are uncomfortable, your belly becomes the most beautiful thing in the world, “she explained enthusiastically during her conversation with the presenter Pablo Motos, who soon asked her the million dollar question . “She is a girl,” he replied with a mixture of shyness and emotion.

“data-reactid =” 26 “> And to finish settling the debate that started days ago about her supposed decision to give birth at home because of her fear of a possible contagion of the coronavirus, a theory that she herself denied. At the time, the niece of the ill-fated Paco de Lucía did not hesitate to influence the full “trust” she has in the Spanish health system and, therefore, in her dedicated professionals.

“I trust our health, our toilets and from the first moment my doctor has reassured me. The idea of ​​putting you in a hospital is scary, but I’m more afraid to take it [el virus] itself contracting it in a hospital. There is still a little left and hopefully we skip the pandemic, “he said in his video call.