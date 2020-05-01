Despite the fact that we are in the middle of a quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer Malú is happy and it is not for less since she is in the final stretch of her pregnancy. To celebrate the birth of her first child, the interpreter He has released on Cadena Dial his new work called llamado Tejiendo Alas ’where he seeks to pay tribute to the future son who is waiting together the former leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera.

The song, which is included in the new album he is preparing, It is an intimate and personal work where she will seek to capture her experience as a future mother and also dedicate some tender words to her future baby., whose birth is scheduled to occur in the coming days. The message of his new song has conquered his followers, who have not hesitated to send him many congratulations on the beautiful moment of his life in which he finds himself: “I’m happy and excited reading your comments on this whisper of my soul. Millions of thanks for this beautiful and special premiere “, he has written.

Malú has dedicated verses to his future such as “Not long to see you and embroider your name on your voice, you will be able to recognize me by the beat of my heart“Or” I will sing you old tales of open skies, of so many dragons that you can overcome “,” Do not be afraid, I am here, weaving wings for you “. The official premiere of the song will be next April 29 and as we can see it is loaded of enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

Malú in ‘El Hormiguero’

The singer will also visit the set of ‘El Hormiguero: Stay at Home’ on April 30 through a video call. Malú will chat with Pablo Motos and

, a theme that she herself has defined as a hopeful message for the future: “A photograph of the soul, a window of optimism, a light for anyone who recognizes herself in it, an intimate, small song, with no other pretense than to flow and be … ‘Weaving wings’ for all the beautiful things to come. ”