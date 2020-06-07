Singer Malú yesterday she gave birth to her first daughter, 2, the result of her relationship with the former president of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera. The girl was born early in the afternoon yesterday at the HM Puerta del Sur Hospital in Móstoles, where Malú had entered at dawn, after going into labor.

It was around three in the afternoon when the singer gave birth to little Lucia. And it was Malú herself who posted the first image of the baby on her social networks. Specifically, it is a photograph of the girl’s left foot, held by the clasped hands of her parents. “Our girl is here, Lucía. We will accompany you on your steps all your life. P. D .: The most beautiful foot in the world,” Malú wrote in his official profile on Instagram. A publication that generated great expectation among the followers and friends of the singer, who quickly responded with messages of celebration and encouragement. Entertainment personalities such as Cristina Pedroche, Alejandro Sanz, Pastora Soler, Ana Torroja or Pablo Alboran They responded to the publication, which in a few hours exceeded 160,000 “likes”.

The relationship between Malú and Albert Rivera has been marked by discretion. In the beginning, when Rivera was still presiding over Ciudadanos and running for the presidency of the Government of Spain, the couple avoided confirming or denying the romance, despite the fact that it was already “vox populi” that they were together.

During their relationship, in addition to media pressure, the couple has had to overcome various setbacks. First it was an injury to the singer, which forced her to leave her tour. It was a foretaste of the debacle that Citizens suffered in the last general elections and that led Rivera, who was blamed for the bad results for listing the party to the right, to abandon active politics. In between, there was speculation of an eventual breakup of the couple. Something that both were responsible for denying by the way of the facts: in July of last year, Malú left Rivera from the hospital, after the politician had to be admitted for salmonellosis. They were their first images together and the confirmation of a relationship that, just a year later, is fully entrenched. Lucía is Malú’s first daughter and Rivera’s second, since she has another daughter, Daniela, of his relationship with Mariona Saperas.