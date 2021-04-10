Malta will offer tourists up to 200 euros in discounts if they visit the country

The first 35,000 tourists who book a holiday to Malta for this summer will be able to receive up to 200 euros in discounts, a measure that aims to stimulate tourism to the island.

Specifically, tourists who book a stay of at least three nights in a Maltese hotel will be eligible for the financial aid, which will be increased according to the category of accommodation.

Thus, tourists who choose to stay in a five-star hotel will receive 200 euros, which will increase to 220 if they choose to spend their holidays on the Maltese island of Gozo. For their part, tourists who stay in four-star hotels will receive a discount of 150 euros and those who stay in three-star hotels will receive 100 euros.

The program will be allocated 3.5 million euros, a financing framed in a government program endowed with 20 million destined to revive the summer tourist season.

Tourism was the 16% of GDP Malta in 2019, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. Air traffic on the island decreased by more than 75% in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malta hopes to show itself as one of the safer European destinations facing the summer and, currently, it is one of the European Union countries that develops its vaccination program against the virus the fastest. So far, more than 230,000 doses of the vaccine against the disease have been administered in a country with a population of half a million inhabitants.

For their part, the Maltese health authorities have accounted for more than 29,000 infected people of Covid-19, including 400 fatalities from the disease.