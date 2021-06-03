Malta Police Deploy Motorola Solutions Portable Cameras to All Frontline Officers

New “Holster Aware” feature automatically starts recording as soon as the gun is removed from the holster

Motorola Solutions today announced that the Malta Police Force has deployed Motorola Solutions’ VB400 handheld cameras to all front-line officers in the Republic of Malta. This initiative is part of the Malta Police transformation strategy to modernize the body by increasing its transparency and trust with the community.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005586/es/

Malta Police Motorola Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The five-year contract to supply the complete video solution includes evidence management software to securely process captured video footage and the new “Holster Aware” feature, which allows the camera to automatically start recording on the spot. in which the weapon is drawn.

“On a day-to-day basis, these portable cameras will capture evidence, provide transparency and increase the efficiency of our workflows,” explained Angelo Gafà, Chief of the Malta Police. “In very stressful situations, which our agents often face, this technology will capture essential images of what is happening on the scene, without compromising the concentration or attention of our agents,” he adds.

Integrated with the VB400 cameras, the new Bluetooth enabled “Holster Aware” sensor detects the removal of a weapon from the holster and automatically triggers the handheld camera for the officer in question, initiating recording. When this occurs, the handheld cameras of nearby agents will also be activated, thus providing a global picture of the situation from multiple perspectives. As part of the agency’s workflow, video footage will be directly uploaded, securely stored and organized using Motorola Solutions’ VideoManager evidence management software.

Read more

“The Maltese Police joins other law enforcement agencies around the world in adopting our cloud-based, integrated, portable video solution for evidence management, to improve transparency and enable police officers to focus on protecting the community, “says Michael Kaae, Regional Vice President for Europe.

Motorola Solutions’ VB400 handheld cameras have been widely adopted by front-line emergency teams, including the national police forces of France, Belgium and Romania, as well as the Romanian Border Police and other UK law enforcement agencies. .

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in mission-critical land mobile radio communications, command center software, video security and analytics, backed by managed and support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and safe. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and business security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of it. The translation is only a means of help and must be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005586/en/

Contacts

Elvan lindberg

Motorola Solutions

Mobile: +46 (0) 707448893

Elvan.Lindberg@motorolasolutions.com

Susanne stier

Motorola Solutions

Mobile: +49 (0) 172 6161773

Susanne.Stier@motorolasolutions.com