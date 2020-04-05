Canal + has released the official trailer for the fifth season of ‘Office of infiltrators’, the highly recommended series around a special department within the French General Directorate of Foreign Security (DGSE) that could be compared to the US CIA, the Israeli Mossad or the British MI6.

Based in Paris, this is the department responsible for training and controlling undercover and undercover French agents around the world.

This fifth season, again made up of 10 episodes of about 50 minutes each, is once again commanded by Éric Rochant, creator and showrunner of the series, which will nevertheless be replaced in its last two episodes by director Jacques Audiard (‘ A prophet ‘,’ The Sisters brothers’).

At the same time Louis Garrel (‘The officer and the spy’) joins the series as a star signing, and who knows if he is the new main protagonist. A cast that will once again have well-known names for fans of the series such as Mathieu Almaric, Sara Giraudeau, Florence Loiret-Caille, Jonathan Zaccaï … and maybe also Mathieu Kassovitz, or maybe not.

Jérôme Salle, Thomas Bidegain, Anna Novion and Samuel Collardey, as well as the aforementioned Jacques Audiard, Éric Rochant and Mathieu Kassovitz share the direction of these new episodes, to be released starting tomorrow morning in their native France, in our country on a date still to be specified by Movistar +, in whose streaming service the four (great) previous seasons are available.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie Trailers and Videos from the web.