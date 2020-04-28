The pet had a brief stay with the singer, as it was seized to live in a German zoo.

Justin Bieber had a cappuccino monkey as a short-lived pet.

Justin Bieber received a Capuchin monkey as a gift from just 14 weeks When he turned 19 on March 1, 2013, he immediately baptized the little primate as Mally and they seemed inseparable.

However, the bond between the two lasted because at the end of March the Canadian singer gave a concert in Munich, Germany and there customs authorities confiscated the monkey by not have had the documents required to enter the country, according Pet addicts.

So, Mally was left in the care of an animal shelter and although they contacted some representatives of Bieber, they did not do much to rescue the animal, even less did Bieber himself.

The interpreter of “Sorry” should pay a bill that totaled several thousand dollars for the two-month stay of your former pet, thanks to the cost of food, care and veterinary care.

The singer was widely criticized for having a pet jumpsuit and also so small, since they should not have separated him from his mother until he was one year old. After the deadline decreed by the authorities was met, the little primate was declared german and they took him to the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, northern Germany.

The Zoo that place because it is the only one in the country that has a family of capuchin monkeys. There he now lives with three other males and three females, one of whom was born on a similar date and has been called Molly.

