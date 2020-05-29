Shopping malls and street commerce in São Paulo cities authorized to resume economic activities will have to respect a series of restrictions on operation, according to details released this Friday, 29, by the João Doria management (PSDB).

The Economic Development Secretary, Patricia Ellen, informed that shopping malls and commerce in the cities of phase 2, orange (as is the case of the São Paulo capital), will only be able to operate at 20% of capacity and with opening hours of four hours a day. In the case of shopping malls, food courts must be closed. “The mayors will pacify the details of this, with their autonomy, such as what will be the time and which window,” he said. In cities that are in phase 3, amalela, the schedule will be six hours and the capacity, 40%.

Cities will have to organize themselves in the sub-regions and each group will have to develop their own plans for a phased opening

Photo: Government of the State of São Paulo / Press Release / Estadão

“We are still in a moment to be very careful, to leave only if it is strictly necessary,” said the secretary. “We are not going out for a walk. We have to take a lot of responsibility at this moment for the results to be achieved.”

The state has five phases of forty, red, orange, yellow, green and blue, the first being the total restriction and the last being the liberation. There are a number of protocols at each stage. In the capital, Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) announced that the city will still sign reopening protocols, with associations representing the sectors that may return to work, before reopening. From Monday, the 1st, the inspection of trade will be reinforced. Shops and shopping malls will only be able to open after signing hygiene instructions.

“We are not going to give a deadline, so as not to be held hostage by that deadline. As soon as the Health Surveillance permits, it reopens,” said Covas. “Despite the authorization given by the state government, on the 1st the analysis of the protocols begins. And we will go with more intense inspection to the street on Monday,” said Covas, when asked about businesses that may reopen before the municipal authorization. .

