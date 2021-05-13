Mallorca will raffle 4,086 tickets among its fans

05/13/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Mallorca has announced this Thursday that it will raffle among its 12,500 subscribers, and before a notary, 4,086 seats for Sunday’s game against Alcorcón at the Son Moix stadium corresponding to the thirty-ninth day of the SmartBank League.

The Balearic club informs in a statement that once the return of the public to the Visit Mallorca Estadi has been authorized in the communities with phase 1, including the Balearic Islands, the capacity of the venue will be 4,086 fans, and not 5,000 as planned.

For this, it has taken into account “the regulation of the 30 percent capacity and the meter and a half of distance that must be between the attendees,” says Mallorca.

The fan who wishes to attend the field must be registered in the subscriber portal and register to participate in a draw before a notary public..

Children under 14 years of age will not be able to opt for a ticket “as it is an individual draw and, due to age, this group needs to enter the stadium accompanied by the law that regulates attendance at public shows,” says the Mallorcan entity.

Likewise, it informs that subscribers will be able to access the draw according to the area of ​​the stadium in which they have their seat, and the southern fund will host the members registered in the draw who have not been able to access their area.

The tickets will be nominal and, when entering the field, all attendees will have to carry their ID for safety and health protocol with the mandatory use of the FFP2 mask.

At the end of the game, spectators must follow the instructions of the volunteers to leave the field with the pertinent security measures.

“RCD Mallorca asks all attendees to comply with safety and preventive measures, as well as having maximum responsibility in the framework of the health crisis that is being experienced by covid-19,” the club remarks.

The match against Alcorcón was set at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, but LaLiga brought it forward three-quarters of an hour to respect the curfew that begins at 11 at night.