After a long pause this Saturday, June 13, we continue with the activity of day 28 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Majorca look to get back on the right foot taking advantage of the long pause, however you will receive a Barcelona who will try to show that they are the best candidates for the title, but they know that it will be a difficult duel in the Iberostar Stadi.

How the teams arrive

The box of Majorca He had been having a difficult campaign fighting at the bottom of the table in the relegation zone. After 27 dates they had added 7 wins, 4 draws and 16 defeats, so they hope that this pause has helped them rearm and return with everything in the fight for salvation.

The BarraletsHowever, they seemed to be improving in the last weeks before the break, in fact, in their last clash on March 7, they had achieved a great 1-2 victory on their visit to Eibar, with goals from Dani Rodríguez and Takefusa Kubo.

For his part, the Barcelona It had been dominating the competition, many complications had passed, however they had been placed at the top of the table after adding 18 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats, so it will be necessary to see if this break did not affect them too much.

The Blaugranas They had their last game on March 7 when they received Real Sociedad suffering to beat them with a penalty goal to 81 at the feet of Leo Messi.

As he Majorca As the Barcelona they know the importance of this match since both will be returning after a long pause and, without a doubt, the emotional aspect will be important; in the general table we find the Barralets in position 18 with 25 points, while the Blaugranas are leaders with 58 units of The league.

These two teams met for the last time on December 7 in the first round of the championship at Camp Nou. In that shock the Blaugranas they won a strong 5-2 win with hat-trick of Leo Messi and goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez.

Time and Channel Mallorca vs Barcelona

The game between Mallorca vs Barcelona It will be taking place at 22:00, 10:00 pm in Spain, while in the United States it will start at 1:00 pm in the Pacific and 4:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The party broadcast Barcelona vs Mallorca LIVE for television it will be for Movistar LaLiga in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States you can watch it on beIN Sports.

Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two teams that arrive determined to get the victory that allows them to start off on the right foot with this return. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Mallorca vs Barcelona.

Result: Mallorca vs Barcelona [Vídeo Resumen Goles] Matchday 28 Spanish League 2019-2020

Summary:

Leo Messi and Barca are BACK with EVERYTHING 🔥🔥🔥!

[Vídeo] Result, Summary and Goals Mallorca vs Barcelona 0-4 Matchday 28 #LaLiga Española 2019-2020 👇👇👇 Posted by FulBox on Saturday, June 13, 2020

Goals: