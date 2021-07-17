Mallorca signs with Footprint a global sponsorship agreement with Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

Real Mallorca will share sponsorship with Phoenix Suns (NBA) and Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) within the framework of a global agreement with Footprint, in commitment to the Environment and the Planet.

Footprint is a plant-based fiber technology manufacturing company whose mission is to actively collaborate to have a healthier planet by offering a natural alternative.

Robert Sarver is the largest shareholder of RCD Mallorca and Phoenix Suns (current NBA finalist) and Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA: “It was important for us to find a partner that would positively impact our environment.” The American claims that “Footprint is a global leader and with this agreement we will mobilize both partners and fans to drive towards systematic change.“.

For his part, Alfonso Díaz, Business CEO of Real Mallorca, considers “This agreement is very important, it is a sponsorship that aims to have a positive impact on our environment and that goes in the strategic line of the club to reduce the use of plastic “.

Footprint will be present at the Visit Mallorca Estadi in the VIP Corner and in the advertising media: video scoreboards, billboards, advertising LEDs, outdoor canvas, as well as in the Antonio Asensio Sports City in Son Bibiloni.