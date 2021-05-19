Mallorca returns to Primera!

05/18/2021

Act. On 05/19/2021 at 00:55 CEST

Back to the First Division without stepping on the grass. Mallorca needed a stumble from Almería and that’s how it was. The Almeria box crashed in Cartagena and served as a tray the direct promotion to the vermilion box, that returns to the top flight of Spanish football just one season after relegation.

A great season for a Mallorca that for many weeks fought side by side with Espanyol for the leadership of the Smartbank League and will finally achieve the goal. The vermilion team will follow the same steps as the blue and white team: return to First a year later.

Mallorca plays tomorrow in Tenerife from 9:30 p.m., but it will do so knowing that it is already a First Division team.