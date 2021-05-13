Mallorca is looking for a First-rate carom

05/13/2021

Act. At 12:41 CEST

EFE

Mallorca caresses the promotion to First, although to achieve it this day they will have to wait for a two-cushion carom that would include a victory for him against Alcorcón and another for the bottom, Albacete, against Almería, who seems resigned to a promotion for which five are fighting equipment.

Espanyol, which on the last day certified its return to the top flight, faces this final of the championship with the only incentive to finish in first position, something that would be worth winning two of the four remaining games. The first is against Cartagena, who are in great need of points as they are on the verge of relegation, but in recent days they have experienced a notable improvement.

Mallorca also wants to go to Primera, to which a victory this day, if accompanied by a defeat by Almería, could give him his ticket to the highest category. It will not be easy because Alcorcón, which has improved its performance in recent weeks, hopes to give the surprise to continue breathing out of relegation.

Albacete, who is five points away from leaving that danger zone, sees salvation farther away and this day is measured at Almería, which seems to be thinking more about promotion than about their real options for direct promotion. For the Manchego team, the game is vital because a defeat would leave them with a foot and a half in Second B, while for the Andalusian team a victory would secure them in third place.

The fight for promotion is very close. Between the fourth classified, Leganés, and the seventh, Rayo, there are five points, so the four teams immersed in that fight have real options to play their way to First in the playoffs.

The Leganés, who have chained four games without losing, but three of them with a draw, receive a Logroñés who visits Butarque with the obligation to score to try to get out of relegation.

In Montilivi there will be a high-flying duel. Girona and Sporting de Gijón, tied on points, cross each other aware of the importance of a victory against a direct rival for promotion, especially taking into account the stalking of Rayo, who in order not to be relegated from that fight is only worth win the Madrid derby against Fuenlabrada with homework done.

Ponferradina, eighth, has been left without options, having had an excellent season, achieving permanence several days in advance. This week they face Castellón, which is on the verge of relegation and immersed in a losing streak of three games without a win, but this day will have the heat of a few fans in its stands.

Lugo also fights to get out of that descent, who is in free fall and very emotionally touched after sixteen days without celebrating a victory. He is four points away from salvation and anything other than winning an already saved Mirandés would significantly reduce his chances of permanence. The good thing for the Galician team is that you will also be able to feel the breath of a few fans at the Anxo Carro.

More optimistic is Sabadell, in decline but that receives a Tenerife only six points above and that needs a victory to certify a permanence that, in case of not winning, could be complicated.

That is what happens to Zaragoza, whose irregularity is causing him to suffer a lot without finishing detaching himself from a descent that he sees sideways to three points. This day he takes the plane to face UD Las Palmas, which once saved continues with the unknown about whether Pepe Mel the tenant of the bench will renew or be another technician next season.

The day is completed with the match between Oviedo and Málaga at the Carlos Tartiere. The Asturian team, six points above relegation, is looking for a victory that will ensure its permanence so as not to go through difficulties in successive matches while the Andalusian team, in the middle of the table, has started the countdown to close an insipid course without tangible objectives .

Day 39 program

Friday 14 May

21.00 Espanyol – Cartagena

Saturday 15 May

16.00 Castellón – Ponferradina

18.30 Lugo – Mirandés

21.00 Almeria – Albacete

Las Palmas – Zaragoza

Sunday May 16

14.00 Sabadell – Tenerife

16.00 Fuenlabrada – Rayo Vallecano

21.30 Mallorca – Alcorcón

Leganés – Logroñés

Monday, May 17

19.00 Oviedo – Malaga

21.00 Girona – Sporting de Gijón.