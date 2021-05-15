Mallorca host Alcorcón on matchday thirty-ninth

05/15/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 8:45 p.m. the game of the thirty-ninth day of the Second Division will be played, which will measure at Majorca and to Alcorcón in the Visit Majorca.

The Majorca faces the thirty-ninth day of the tournament wanting to overcome his position after drawing the last match played against the Malaga. Since the competition began, the locals have won 21 of the 38 games played to date in the Second Division and accumulate a figure of 25 goals conceded against 47 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Alcorcón had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the The palms during their last match, so that they come to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Alcorcón he had won in 11 of the 38 games played in the Second Division this season and has a balance of 29 goals scored against 39 goals received.

In reference to local performance, the Majorca he has won 12 times, been defeated four times and has drawn three times in 19 games played so far, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the Alcorcón has a balance of four wins, eight losses and seven draws in 19 games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of Majorca to get more points away from home.

The two rivals had already met in the past at the stadium of the Majorca and the balance is five victories, one defeat and one draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of five games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Division. The last match they played on Majorca and the Alcorcón In this competition it took place in October 2020 and ended with a 0-2 result for the locals.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Second Division, we can see that between the Majorca and the Alcorcón there is a difference of 30 points. The team of Luis garcia he ranks second with 72 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, the Alcorcón, is in seventeenth position with 42 points.