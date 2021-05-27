Mallorca does not have Luka Romero

05/27/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

The Mallorca, recently promoted to La Liga Santander after mathematically securing second place in the Second Division, does not have Luka Romero in the short term. This has been confirmed by Luis García, coach of the Balearic team, who has publicly recognized that the young Argentine talent does not enter his plans because he has refused to sign the renewal with the club.

The Madrid coach explained Luka Romero’s situation at a press conference. “He has not renewed even though the club has made him a very, very good offer. He is a player that I am not going to take into account, but when he is mine I will bet on him one hundred percent. He has a tremendous quality, a lot of future and is a heaven in training, but I cannot give minutes to a player who has not renewed with us“.

Luka Romero captured the media spotlight on June 24, 2020, in a match against Real Madrid. With only 15 years and 219 days, the Argentine jewel became the youngest debutant in the history of La Liga. At that time he could not sign a professional contract with Mallorca, since he was not yet 16 years old.

Almost a year after the sounded debut, Luka’s situation has radically changed. The Mallorca youth squad has shown no signs of wanting to renew, and as a consequence has been relegated to the subsidiary, which plays in the Third Division.