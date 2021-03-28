Mallorca defend their leadership against CF Fuenlabrada

03/28/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Next Monday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-first day of the Second Division will be played, which will face Fuenlabrada and to Majorca in it Fernando Torres Stadium.

The CF Fuenlabrada arrives with enthusiasm for the thirty-first day after achieving victory as a visitor in the Municipal Stadium of Butarque by 0-2 against Leganes, with so many of Cristobal Marquez and Ruben Pulido Penas. In addition, the locals have won in eight of the 30 matches played to date in the Second Division and accumulate a figure of 31 goals conceded against 32 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Majorca reaped a zero draw against the Real Oviedo, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his scoreboard in front of CF Fuenlabrada. Of the 30 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Majorca he has won 18 of them with a figure of 39 goals in favor and 16 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the CF Fuenlabrada has achieved figures of two wins, three losses and 10 draws in 15 games played at home, so that visits to the stadium Fernando Torres Stadium They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the Majorca They have a record of nine wins, one loss and four draws in 14 games played, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the hosts will have to face.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the CF Fuenlabrada and the results are a tie in favor of the local team. The last match between Fuenlabrada and the Majorca This competition was played in January 2021 and ended with a 2-2 draw.

Currently, between CF Fuenlabrada and the Majorca there is a difference of 22 points in the classification. The CF Fuenlabrada It has 39 points in the box, ranking in thirteenth place. For his part, the Majorca He is the current leader of the Second Division and has accumulated a total of 61 points so far.