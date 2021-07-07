Mallorca confirms three positives for covid-19 in its ranks

07/06/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

.

The PCR and serological tests carried out this Monday on the members of the Mallorca squad at the start of the Santander League preseason have detected three positive cases of covid-19.

All of them are well, isolated and following the instructions of the health authorities, according to the Balearic club in a statement.

The team will start training in Son Bibiloni this Wednesday and, like last season, Mallorca announces that it will maintain the protocol of the health bubble.

This implies that all sessions will be behind closed doors and only club workers will access the facilities that are part of that bubble.

The Mallorcan entity indicates that the measure will be, for the moment, extendable in time until the departure to Benidorm to hold the pre-season concentration until July 20.