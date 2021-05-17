Mallorca caresses the ascent

05/17/2021 at 9:38 AM CEST

EFE

The Majorca took an almost definitive step to achieve promotion to the First Division, which the Balearic Islands could mathematically certify next week, after beating this Sunday 2-0 to a Alcorcón, which despite the defeat will continue out of the relegation places.

Triumph that placed the group “vermellón & rdquor; with an eight point advantage over the Almeria, third classified, as far as those of Luis Garcia It would be enough for them to achieve a draw next Wednesday on their visit to the field of Tenerife to return, just a year later, to the highest category of Spanish football.

A brilliant passage through LaLiga SmartBank that would reward the work of players such as midfielder Salva Sevilla or forward Abdón Prats, who this Sunday returned to be decisive in a match marked by the return of the public to the stands of Son Moix.

If Abdon, who counted his ninth goal of the course, was in charge of opening the scoring for the locals by transforming a penalty committed by Juan Aguilera at 43 minutes, in the 54th minute Salva Sevilla established the final 2-0 with a superb Vaseline, that placed the Balearic Islands with a foot and a half, if not both, in the First Division.