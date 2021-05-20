Mallorca beat Tenerife 0-1

05/19/2021

On at 23:47 CEST

The Majorca played and won 0-1 last Wednesday’s match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López. The Tenerife came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at Sabadell. On the part of the visiting team, the Majorca won at home 2-0 their last match in the competition against Alcorcón. Thanks to this result, the Mallorcan team is second, while the Tenerife he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Majorca, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Victor Mollejo. With this result the first part of the duel ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 0-1 score.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Tenerife they entered from the bench Nerd, Aitor sanz, Shaquell moore, Fran Sol Y German Valera replacing Jacob, Alberto Jimenez, Otar Kakabadze, Joselu Y Valentin Vada, while changes by the Majorca They were Marc cardona, Murilo, Junior Lake, António Sanchez Y Dani Rodriguez, which entered through Íñigo Ruiz De Galarreta, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Victor Mollejo, Jordi Mboula Y Aleix Febas.

The referee showed seven yellow cards, five for Otar Kakabadze, Alberto Jimenez, Valentin Vada, Alex Munoz Y Samuel Shashoua, from the local team and two for Jordi Mboula and Iddrisu Baba, of the visiting team.

With this victory, the Majorca It rises to 78 points and is placed in second place in the classification, in a place for direct promotion to First Division. For his part, Tenerife it remains with the 50 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

On the next day the Tenerife will play against him Spanish away from home and the Majorca will play his match against him Real Zaragoza in his fiefdom.

Data sheetTenerife:Miquel Parera, Joan Sastre, Franco Russo, Aleksandar Sedlar, Brian Cufre, Aleix Febas, Iddrisu Baba, Íñigo Ruiz De Galarreta, Jordi Mboula, Víctor Mollejo and Aleksandar TrajkovskiMajorca:Jon Ander Serantes, Otar Kakabadze, Nikola Sipcic, Sergio, Álex Muñoz, Valentin Vada, Javi Alonso, Alberto Jiménez, Samuel Shashoua, Joselu and JacoboStadium:Heliodoro Rodríguez LópezGoals:Victor Mollejo (0-1, min. 43)