Mallorca beat Poblense in the 93rd minute

The RCD Mallorca won this Sunday at UD Poblense in his first preseason game and won the XLIX Trofeu de S’Agricultura (1-0). Martin Valjent was in charge of scoring the only goal in the last action of the match (93 ‘), after a match in which the Luis Garcia Plaza they dominated and had the best chances. Up to 24 players had their chance during the first preseason game on the team’s return to First division.

In the first preseason game, Luis Garcia Plaza made two teams for the two parts of the meeting. The headlines responded and came out eager to reach the goal of the UD Poblense. In the first minutes the vermilion arrived at the rival area with good approaches, but without finding the goal of Juan Carlos. The chances were long in coming.

After the hydration break, the vermilion insisted with good triangulations and individual plays by Javi Llabrés and Víctor Mollejo on the wings. In minute 40, Sedlar put a good center to Elijah but he failed to hit the ball with much power and the local goalkeeper stopped in two halves. Pablo Gonzalez had the last action of the first part for the Catalans with a good shot after a pipe. With the tie at zero the end of the first half was reached.

In the second part came the change carousel typical of the preseason. The second 45 minutes started with great intensity and rhythm, but it was not until 63 when the clearest opportunity came for the vermilion. Jordi Mboula got a good drive and a good shot with his left leg, but Nico deflected the kick and Tovar in the reject he did not find the local goal. Three minutes later Olivan He carried out two very dangerous actions and was about to score the first goal of the game in which they were the best minutes for the vermilion.

In the final stretch, Ruíz de Galarreta He tried from the front, but his shot was cleared by Nico from a corner kick. In the last action of the match the goal of RCD Mallorca came. Martin Valjent scored after controlling a large center of Dani Rodriguez and finished at the bottom of the net. With this goal the vermilion achieved the XLIX Trofeu de S’Agricultura and they started the preseason on the right foot when they returned to the top flight of Spanish football.

RCD Mallorca lined up at the start: Manolo Reina, Joan Sastre, Raíllo, Russo, Cufré, Salva Sevilla, Sedlar, Elías, Mollejo, Javi Llabrés and Abdón Prats. Gayà, Maffeo, Valjent, Oliván, Baba, Dani, Ruíz de Galarreta, Lago, Tovar, Mboula, Ibra, Imanol and Ferràn also played.