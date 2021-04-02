Mallorca beat Leganés 1-0 at home

04/01/2021

On at 21:21 CEST

The Majorca won 1-0 against Leganes during the match played this Thursday at the Estadi of Son Moix. Both teams were returning to the pitch after three months of suspension due to the coronavirus crisis. The Majorca He faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the CF Fuenlabrada by a score of 4-1. As for the visiting team, the Leganes reaped a draw to one against the Almeria, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the Majorcan team is second, while the Leganes It is fifth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Majorca, who opened the scoring with a goal from Raillo in the 26th minute. With this result, the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 1-0.

The technician of the Majorca, Luis garcia, gave entry to the field to Aleksandar Sedlar, Amath ndiaye, Alvaro Gimenez and Brian Cufre replacing Iddrisu Baba, Jordi Mboula, Abdon and Antonio Sanchez, while on the part of the Leganes, Asier Garitano replaced Juan Muñoz, Kevin Bua, Borja Bastón, Jose Arnaiz and Javier Eraso by Sergi Palencia, Ruben Pardo, Robert Ibáñez, Sabin merino and Roberto Rosales.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card, three for the locals and three for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Iddrisu Baba, Raillo and Oliván Martin and by visitors to Sergi Palencia, Ruben Pardo and Kenneth Omeruo.

With 64 points, the Majorca from Luis garcia was ranked second in the general table at the end of the game, occupying a place of direct promotion to the First Division, while the team led by Asier Garitano it was placed in fifth place with 54 points, in place of access to the playoff of promotion to First Division.

On the next day of the competition the Majorca will play against The palms at home, while the Leganes will face in his feud against the Sabadell.

Data sheetMajorca:Manolo Reina, Joan Sastre, Franco Russo, Raillo, Oliván Martín, Jordi Mboula (Amath Ndiaye, min.69), Salva Sevilla, Iddrisu Baba (Aleksandar Sedlar, min.69), Antonio Sanchez (Brian Cufre, min.89), Dani Rodríguez and Abdón (Álvaro Giménez, min.72)Leganes:Asier Riesgo, Roberto Rosales (Javier Eraso, min.72), Sergi Palencia (Juan Muñoz, min.46), Sergio Gonzalez, Kenneth Omeruo, Javier Hernández Carrera, Gaku Shibasaki, Luis Perea, Rubén Pardo (Kevin Bua, min.46 ), Sabin Merino (José Arnaiz, min.61) and Robert Ibáñez (Borja Bastón, min.60)Stadium:Estadi of Son MoixGoals:Raillo (1-0, min. 26)