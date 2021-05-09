Mallorca B get all three points at home after passing over Collerense (5-0)

05/09/2021 at 2:49 PM CEST

The Majorca consolidated a great victory after thrashing 5-0 at Collerense during the match held in the Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio) this Sunday. The Mallorca B He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last match played against the Manacor. For his part, Collerense had to settle for a zero draw against him Santanyi. With this result, the Palmesan set is first, while the Collerense It is fifth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Palma team, which kicked off at the Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio) through a goal from Javier Llabres in minute 8. After a new play the score increased for the local team, who distanced themselves by means of a goal from Galvez on the verge of the end, in the 47, concluding the first part with the score of 2-0.

The second half of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Mallorca B, which extended distances with a bit of Bernard moments after the start of the second half, in minute 50. The home team added again in minute 65 with a goal from Fran. Later the Palmesan team scored, which increased the score with a goal from Christian makate at 79 minutes, thus ending the duel with a final result of 5-0.

The coach of the Majorca gave entrance to James, Alberto Salido, Christian makate, Enric Martinez Y Santiago Llull for Alonso, Luka romero, Oscar Coll, Galvez Y Martin, Meanwhile he Collerense gave the green light to Xavier, Santi, Robert Y Alex ebulabate, which came to replace Purple, Garcés, Gabi reus Y Xisco.

A total of seven yellow cards and two red cards were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Quiros, Luka romero Y Gayá, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Gomez, Garcés, Xisco Y Ballester and with red to Coll Y Custodian.

At the moment, the Majorca he gets 48 points and the Collerense with 30 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: the Collerense will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Sant Rafel in his fiefdom, while the Mallorca B will play against SD Portmany out of home.

Data sheetMallorca B:Riquelme, Martin (Santiago Llull, min.65), Gayá, Fran, Quiros, Alonso (Jaime, min.49), Luka Romero (Alberto Salido, min.58), Óscar Coll (Cristian Makate, min.58), Galvez (Enric Martinez, min. 58), Bernardo and Javier LlabresCollerense:José, Custodio, Ballester, Coll, Garcés (Santi, min.68), Xisco (Alex Ebulabate, min.74), Gomez, Gabi Reus (Roberto, min.68), Nacho Martínez, Romero and Cardeño (Xavier, min. 49)Stadium:Son Bibiloni (Antonio Asensio)Goals:Javier Llabres (1-0, min. 8), Galvez (2-0, min. 47), Bernardo (3-0, min. 50), Fran (4-0, min. 65) and Cristian Makate (5- 0, min 79)